Climate change is front of mind for homebuyers
Nearly 90% want a house with at least one "climate-resilient” feature. Also: what a stronger dollar means for the U.S. economy.
Trump's election win is making the dollar stronger
It started picking up strength as soon as betting markets indicated he was winning.
Bitcoin's post-election market price
Bitcoin is a key component of the so-called “Trump trade” — where investors are betting on assets and sectors that align with his policies and business interests.
Hot real estate these days is also climate resilient
A new report from Zillow shows that nearly all buyers want these features, and home listings are increasingly touting them.
