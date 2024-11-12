Tricks of the TradeTrump's Second TermMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...

Climate change is front of mind for homebuyers
Nov 12, 2024

Climate change is front of mind for homebuyers

Nearly 90% want a house with at least one "climate-resilient” feature. Also: what a stronger dollar means for the U.S. economy.

Segments From this episode

Trump's election win is making the dollar stronger

by Mitchell Hartman
Nov 12, 2024
It started picking up strength as soon as betting markets indicated he was winning.
The dollar started rising most recently in late September, around the same time betting markets started to anticipate a Trump victory.
chekat/Getty Images
Bitcoin's post-election market price

by Nova Safo

Bitcoin is a key component of the so-called “Trump trade” — where investors are betting on assets and sectors that align with his policies and business interests.

A Warmer World

Hot real estate these days is also climate resilient

by Samantha Fields
Nov 12, 2024
A new report from Zillow shows that nearly all buyers want these features, and home listings are increasingly touting them.
The share of listings that advertise climate-resilient features — like flood barriers, for example — is up about 20% over last year.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

