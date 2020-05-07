May 7, 2020
Helping the class of 2020 find jobs
Graduating from college during a pandemic can be a career nightmare. One college wants to give its class of 2020 a leg up. Filings for state unemployment benefits have been soaring, but that number misses many people. And, listener stories…
Stories From this episode
Jobless claims, now at 33 million, likely undercount people who aren't working due to COVID-19
Some people haven't applied for unemployment because they don't think they qualify, and others can't get through the application process.
This college has pledged to find jobs for 100% of its 2020 graduates
It's hard to graduate into a recession. Colby College is trying to change that.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow