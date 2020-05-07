COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra CreditUnited States of WorkCheck Your Balance ™️

Helping the class of 2020 find jobs
May 7, 2020

Graduating from college during a pandemic can be a career nightmare. One college wants to give its class of 2020 a leg up. Filings for state unemployment benefits have been soaring, but that number misses many people. And, listener stories…

Stories From this episode

COVID-19

Jobless claims, now at 33 million, likely undercount people who aren't working due to COVID-19

by Mitchell Hartman
May 7, 2020
Some people haven't applied for unemployment because they don't think they qualify, and others can't get through the application process.
A person fills out an unemployment benefits application in April. For every 100 people who successfully file, an additional 37 workers do not, according to one economist.
Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

This college has pledged to find jobs for 100% of its 2020 graduates

by David Brancaccio and Rose Conlon
May 7, 2020
It's hard to graduate into a recession. Colby College is trying to change that.
Class of 2020 graduates around the country may experience long-lasting hits to their income graduating into a recession.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Plastic Love リアムMAZE1981

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow
