Claims of racism hang over NFL as Super Bowl weekend approaches
Feb 10, 2022

Also today: Trucker protests blocking the U.S.-Canada border have started to disrupt the whole North American auto industry. Diane Swonk highlights inflation hitting an even higher level during our discussion about the markets.

Segments From this episode

As the Super Bowl looms, the NFL is roiled by claims of racism

by Andy Uhler
Feb 10, 2022
While 70% of players are Black., less than 6% of head coaches are.
Former Miami Dolphins head coach, Brian Flores, seen above on Jan. 2, filed a class-action lawsuit alleging discriminatory hiring practices in the NFL.
Silas Walker/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

