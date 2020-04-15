As COVID-19 reshapes our economy, our newsletter will help you unpack the news from the day.
Apr 15, 2020
The mental health apps boom
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
When you turn off large parts of the economy, cities and states aren’t collecting as much in taxes. New numbers on homebuilders' confidence — or pessimism. Even before the pandemic, online therapy and therapy apps were booming.
Subscribe on
Stories From this episode
COVID-19
Cities and states that lean on sales and income tax to operate have taken a hit
A place like Columbus, Ohio, relies on income tax for 75% of its revenue.
COVID-19
What is the COVID-19 economic downturn's effect on homebuilders?
Both the sales and building of homes has slowed with the spread of the pandemic.
COVID-19
Business is booming for therapy apps, but what really works?
The apps promise to match clients to online therapists for as little as $40 a week.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow