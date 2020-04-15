COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra CreditUnited States of Work

The mental health apps boom
Apr 15, 2020

The mental health apps boom

When you turn off large parts of the economy, cities and states aren’t collecting as much in taxes. New numbers on homebuilders' confidence — or pessimism. Even before the pandemic, online therapy and therapy apps were booming.

COVID-19

Cities and states that lean on sales and income tax to operate have taken a hit

by Kristin Schwab
Apr 15, 2020
A place like Columbus, Ohio, relies on income tax for 75% of its revenue.
With much of the economy shutdown and more and more people out of work, cities and states aren’t collecting as much in taxes.
Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images
COVID-19

What is the COVID-19 economic downturn's effect on homebuilders?

by Amy Scott
Apr 15, 2020
Both the sales and building of homes has slowed with the spread of the pandemic.
Builders may have to stagger the masons, electricians and plumbers to comply with social distancing guidelines.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

Business is booming for therapy apps, but what really works?

by Jasmine Garsd
Apr 15, 2020
The apps promise to match clients to online therapists for as little as $40 a week.
In the era of shelter in place, online therapy has become the norm.
Pixabay
Music from the episode

Photograph Nickelback

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow

