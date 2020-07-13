Reimagining the EconomyCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyRace and Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
A thought experiment: What if online shopping went away?
Jul 13, 2020

A thought experiment: What if online shopping went away?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
A fiction writer's surreal take on the COVID-19 economy imagines a world where delivery vans arrive and confiscate your things. Plus, banks start releasing second quarter results this week. And, China's new sanctions on members of Congress.

Segments From this episode

China announces sanctions on U.S. politicians as tensions over human rights, COVID-19 escalate

China late last week had promised to retaliate after the U.S. announced sanctions on senior Chinese officials. This has to do with the treatment of the Uighur Muslims. Marketplace's Nova Safo has more.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

What if delivery vans took your stuff away instead of dropping off packages?

by David Brancaccio , Meredith Garretson and Rose Conlon
Jul 13, 2020
A fiction writer's surreal take on the COVID-19 economy imagines a world where delivery vans arrive and confiscate your things.
Eva Hambach/AFP/Getty Images
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Consumers are boycotting Goya, but will it work?
Consumers are boycotting Goya, but will it work?
Lots of parents hold off on back-to-school shopping
COVID-19
Lots of parents hold off on back-to-school shopping
Puerto Rico wagers on privatizing power grid
Puerto Rico wagers on privatizing power grid
How the pandemic is creating a “low-touch” economy
COVID-19
How the pandemic is creating a “low-touch” economy