Jul 13, 2020
A thought experiment: What if online shopping went away?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
A fiction writer's surreal take on the COVID-19 economy imagines a world where delivery vans arrive and confiscate your things. Plus, banks start releasing second quarter results this week. And, China's new sanctions on members of Congress.
Subscribe on
Segments From this episode
China announces sanctions on U.S. politicians as tensions over human rights, COVID-19 escalate
China late last week had promised to retaliate after the U.S. announced sanctions on senior Chinese officials. This has to do with the treatment of the Uighur Muslims. Marketplace's Nova Safo has more.
What if delivery vans took your stuff away instead of dropping off packages?
A fiction writer's surreal take on the COVID-19 economy imagines a world where delivery vans arrive and confiscate your things.
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director