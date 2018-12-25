DownloadDownload

Christmas ad spending hits record, but does it work?

December 25, 2018

From the BBC World Service…As you snuggle up to watch your favorite Christmas films today, what do you do when the ads come on? Do you watch or get up and take a quick break for more sugar cookies? Companies have spent a record amount on those advertisements, but do they work? Then, we’ll take you to a Swiss chocolate-maker’s home in England to explain how artisan confectioners are hard at work this festive season. Today's show is sponsored by Indeed and Alliance for Lifetime Income.  

