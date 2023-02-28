CHIPS Act funding comes with conditions in the fine print

Government funding from the CHIPS and Science Act, signed into law by President Biden last year, will come with a number of conditions for companies that receive a portion of the money. We look at some of the stipulations, such as employer-provided childcare and potential profit sharing with the government. Manufacturers spent more money on computers and other equipment, a sign that demand is growing as companies try to deal with persistent labor shortages. And, a look at a project in Georgia that's using genetically-modified trees to pull carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.