CHIPS Act funding comes with conditions in the fine print
Government funding from the CHIPS and Science Act, signed into law by President Biden last year, will come with a number of conditions for companies that receive a portion of the money. We look at some of the stipulations, such as employer-provided childcare and potential profit sharing with the government. Manufacturers spent more money on computers and other equipment, a sign that demand is growing as companies try to deal with persistent labor shortages. And, a look at a project in Georgia that's using genetically-modified trees to pull carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.
Segments From this episode
Semiconductor funding will feature conditions for companies
Marketplace's Nova Safo reports.
Manufacturers spend more on computers
Marketplace's Justin Ho reports.
Genetically modified trees arrive in U.S. forests
The idea is that they'll be able to pull more carbon dioxide from the air than regular trees.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC