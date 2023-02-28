A Year of WarRace and EconomyTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

CHIPS Act funding comes with conditions in the fine print
Feb 28, 2023

Doug Mills/Pool/Getty Images
Government funding from the CHIPS and Science Act, signed into law by President Biden last year, will come with a number of conditions for companies that receive a portion of the money. We look at some of the stipulations, such as employer-provided childcare and potential profit sharing with the government. Manufacturers spent more money on computers and other equipment, a sign that demand is growing as companies try to deal with persistent labor shortages. And, a look at a project in Georgia that's using genetically-modified trees to pull carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. 

Segments From this episode

Semiconductor funding will feature conditions for companies

Marketplace's Nova Safo reports.
Manufacturers spend more on computers

Marketplace's Justin Ho reports.
Genetically modified trees arrive in U.S. forests

by Sabri Ben-Achour , Erika Soderstrom and Alex Schroeder
Feb 28, 2023
The idea is that they'll be able to pull more carbon dioxide from the air than regular trees.
Karen Bleier/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Loretta Ginger Root

