Chipmaking giant Samsung to cut production amid slowing demand

Samsung, the South Korean electronics giant, reported that profits declined by a whopping 96% in Q1 of this year due to slowing demand for microchips and other electronics. We look at the company's decision to cut production of microchips as a result of the news, and what that says about the wider economy. Plus, lumber prices may be coming down from sky-high pandemic rates, but that will likely do little to alleviate the housing crunch. And, a story of how a Native American group negotiated for the removal of a dam in North Carolina in order to restore the tribe's land.