Chipmaking giant Samsung to cut production amid slowing demand
Apr 7, 2023

Chipmaking giant Samsung to cut production amid slowing demand

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images
Samsung, the South Korean electronics giant, reported that profits declined by a whopping 96% in Q1 of this year due to slowing demand for microchips and other electronics. We look at the company's decision to cut production of microchips as a result of the news, and what that says about the wider economy. Plus, lumber prices may be coming down from sky-high pandemic rates, but that will likely do little to alleviate the housing crunch. And, a story of how a Native American group negotiated for the removal of a dam in North Carolina in order to restore the tribe's land. 

Segments From this episode

Samsung reports a nearly 100% profit decline, to cut chip production

Marketplace's Nova Safo explains what that means for one of the world's largest chip-making companies.
Listen Now
Removing a dam, reconnecting communities

by David Boraks
Apr 7, 2023
Dismantling a century-old barrier in North Carolina would reopen a river, restore species and benefit Indian land. But will it be funded?
Joey Owle of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians helped bring partners together in the effort to remove the Ela Dam — if the project gets federal funding.
David Boraks/WFAE
Music from the episode

Still In Love It's Butter

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

