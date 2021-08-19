Chip shortage finally catches up to Toyota
Also today: Diane Swonk arrives to discuss tapering and the Fed. Working teens are about to head back to school. We also speak to Mariana Dale of KPCC and LAist about how essential child care workers, providers and educators find themselves stretched to the limit.
Segments From this episode
How essential child care providers are often stretched thin
Early childhood reporter for KPCC and LAist, Mariana Dale, explains why many child care providers are financially overextended.
Teens filled the worker gap this summer, but what happens when back-to-school time arrives?
Employers' flexibility can be the best way to both recruit and retain young workers.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director