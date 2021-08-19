Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Chip shortage finally catches up to Toyota
Aug 19, 2021

Also today: Diane Swonk arrives to discuss tapering and the Fed. Working teens are about to head back to school. We also speak to Mariana Dale of KPCC and LAist about how essential child care workers, providers and educators find themselves stretched to the limit.

Segments From this episode

EEC: Documentary Studies

How essential child care providers are often stretched thin

by David Brancaccio and Daniel Shin
Aug 19, 2021
Early childhood reporter for KPCC and LAist, Mariana Dale, explains why many child care providers are financially overextended.
Manoja Weerakoon for LAist
Teens filled the worker gap this summer, but what happens when back-to-school time arrives?

by Amanda Peacher
Aug 19, 2021
Employers' flexibility can be the best way to both recruit and retain young workers.
School binders are shown at a Walmart store on August 04, 2021 in Houston, Texas.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
