Bytes: Week in ReviewBaltimore Bridge CollapseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Chinese victims of a bitcoin scam believe the U.K. government has their money
Apr 12, 2024

Chinese victims of a bitcoin scam believe the U.K. government has their money

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: Victims of a huge investment scam believe police in London have nearly $4 billion worth of their bitcoin.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:45 AM PDT
1:20
7:19 AM PDT
7:10
3:08 AM PDT
12:01
4:58 PM PDT
12:27
3:52 PM PDT
26:36
Apr 11, 2024
35:23
Apr 9, 2024
34:03
The higher price of oil is helping tank the price of natural gas
The higher price of oil is helping tank the price of natural gas
If the Federal Reserve waits to cut interest rates, will the European Central Bank follow suit?
If the Federal Reserve waits to cut interest rates, will the European Central Bank follow suit?
Will egg prices go up amid more bird flu outbreaks? 
Will egg prices go up amid more bird flu outbreaks? 
Brands in Space: What's behind the rush to advertise in the final frontier?
Brands in Space: What's behind the rush to advertise in the final frontier?