Chinese tech stocks plunge after online gaming is branded “spiritual opium”
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
From the BBC World Service: Shares of big online game makers including Tencent and NetEase fell more than 10% respectively after Chinese state media criticized the level of internet addiction among young people. Plus, farmers in eastern Kenya turn to sunflowers after neighbors banned exports of a popular cash crop. And Britain's finance minister tells young people that networking in an office is important when it comes to advancing your career.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director