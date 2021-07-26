Chinese regulators put tutoring-company profits in their crosshairs
From the BBC World Service: Another wave of regulatory crackdowns from Beijing, this time on tutoring companies, sent Hong Kong's benchmark stock index down more than 4% today. Plus: Australia won't tolerate anti-lockdown protests as COVID-19 Delta variant surges. And, how vaccinators are making progress in remote parts of India.
