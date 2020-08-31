Aug 31, 2020
New Chinese law complicates TikTok sale
China's foreign ministry says Beijing must sign off on any deal that involves the sale of TikTok's U.S. arm. The first commercial flight from Israel to the UAE is taking place today. How the coronavirus is impacting India's Silicon Valley.
