Chinese fashion giant Shein accused of tax dodging

From the BBC World Service: Shein, a Chinese fashion giant, has come under fire over claims the company is dodging UK taxes. A look at why some want the government to step in. The Chinese government is stepping up efforts to revive its slowing economy. Everton Football Club, one of England’s top football teams, is set for a takeover by an American investment group. And a new – and very pink – Barbie-branded phone is hitting the U.S. market.