Chinese EV giant BYD leapfrogs Tesla in annual sales
Mar 25, 2025

Chinese EV giant BYD leapfrogs Tesla in annual sales

Photo by Chanakarn Laosarakham / AFP
From the BBC World Service: Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD has passed $100bn annual revenue for the first time, putting Elon Musk's Tesla in second place.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

