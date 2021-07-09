Chinese companies are some of pro soccer’s biggest sponsors
From the BBC World Service: You'll see ads and billboards for brands like Alipay, TikTok and Hisense while watching this weekend's championship game in the delayed UEFA Euro 2020 tournament. Why are Chinese firms so keen on reaching sports fans at this international soccer competition? Plus, the Biden administration is expected to add several more Chinese companies to its list of firms that are restricted from doing business with Americans companies. Beijing pledges to take action to protect its interests. And, 10 years since South Sudan became the newest country in the world, what a decade of political unrest has done to its people and economy.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director