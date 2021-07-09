Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Chinese companies are some of pro soccer’s biggest sponsors
Jul 9, 2021

Chinese companies are some of pro soccer’s biggest sponsors

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
From the BBC World Service: You'll see ads and billboards for brands like Alipay, TikTok and Hisense while watching this weekend's championship game in the delayed UEFA Euro 2020 tournament. Why are Chinese firms so keen on reaching sports fans at this international soccer competition? Plus, the Biden administration is expected to add several more Chinese companies to its list of firms that are restricted from doing business with Americans companies. Beijing pledges to take action to protect its interests. And, 10 years since South Sudan became the newest country in the world, what a decade of political unrest has done to its people and economy.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Biden wants to give workers more flexibility to change jobs or move between states
Biden wants to give workers more flexibility to change jobs or move between states
The antibiotics industry is in trouble. Operation Warp Speed may hold some solutions.
COVID-19
The antibiotics industry is in trouble. Operation Warp Speed may hold some solutions.
Summer music festivals start comeback tour, with some pandemic tweaks
COVID-19
Summer music festivals start comeback tour, with some pandemic tweaks
U.S. job openings high for second consecutive month
U.S. job openings high for second consecutive month