China’s regulatory wave hits the entertainment industry
From the BBC World Service: The Chinese government has put what it calls a "chaotic" celebrity culture squarely in its crosshairs. Plus: India lifts its ban on Boeing's 737 Max jets, and a look at a solar-panel project in the Swiss Alps that could offer a blueprint for more alternative-energy solutions.
