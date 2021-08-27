Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

China’s regulatory wave hits the entertainment industry
Aug 27, 2021

From the BBC World Service: The Chinese government has put what it calls a "chaotic" celebrity culture squarely in its crosshairs. Plus: India lifts its ban on Boeing's 737 Max jets, and a look at a solar-panel project in the Swiss Alps that could offer a blueprint for more alternative-energy solutions. 

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

