China’s regulatory crackdown continues to send shivers through financial markets
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
From the BBC World Service: A third-straight day of losses across Asia stock markets amid Chinese regulatory crackdown. Plus: The most senior Roman Catholic official at the Vatican has gone on trial charged with financial crimes. And, a look at the meeting agenda as officials from the US and India prepare to sit down for talks.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director