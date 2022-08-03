China’s pressure on Taiwan could have uneven impact across industries there
From the BBC World Service: Taiwan's President Tsai highlighted a growing military threat from China, the economic reality of the highest-profile U.S. visit in 25 years. Plus, inspections on the first grain ship to leave Ukraine since the war broke out have been completed in waters off Istanbul. And, farmers say Dutch government proposals to reduce nitrogen emissions in the sector by 30% are unrealistic and unfair.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant