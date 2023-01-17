Economic PulseMy EconomyEcon Extra Credit with David BrancaccioI've Always Wondered ...

China’s population falls for the first time in 60 years
Jan 17, 2023

China’s population falls for the first time in 60 years

A nurse takes care of a newborn baby at a hospital in Fuyang, in China's eastern Anhui province on January 17, 2023. - China OUT (Photo by AFP) / China OUT (Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images)
From the BBC World Service: Chinese officials say the country has entered an "era of negative population growth". We examine what a decreasing workforce and a growing elderly population means for China's economic future. Meanwhile India is guzzling Russian oil at a record rate.  Plus, we ask why is the cost of a box of eggs soaring around the world?

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Katie Barnfield Producer, BBC
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC

