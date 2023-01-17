China’s population falls for the first time in 60 years
From the BBC World Service: Chinese officials say the country has entered an "era of negative population growth". We examine what a decreasing workforce and a growing elderly population means for China's economic future. Meanwhile India is guzzling Russian oil at a record rate. Plus, we ask why is the cost of a box of eggs soaring around the world?
