Is China's new 'Silk Road' project helpful or harmful?

January 28, 2019

From the BBC World Service... China is six years into a trillion-dollar plan known as the One Belt One Road initiative. Like the ancient Silk Road before it, the idea is to establish new lines of business by connecting Asia with the Middle East, Africa and Europe. We'll hear how Beijing is lending countries like Pakistan billions of dollars to build much needed infrastructure projects, but can the recipients afford the debt? Then, America's financial watchdog is investigating Japanese carmaker Nissan over executive pay. Plus, Brazil's courts have frozen $3 billion of assets belonging to the mining giant Vale to ensure the company pays for damages caused by a dam collapse that's left 58 people dead and 300 missing.