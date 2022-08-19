China’s government wants an “affectionate” relationship with the tech sector
From the BBC World Service: After two years of regulatory crackdown, why has there been such a stark and sudden change in tone toward the Chinese tech sector? Plus, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has rebuffed an aid plan from South Korea calling it "the height of absurdity." And, how extra summer sun is great for Sweden's light-time economy.
