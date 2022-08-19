The ScoreEconomic PulseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
China’s government wants an “affectionate” relationship with the tech sector
Aug 19, 2022

China’s government wants an “affectionate” relationship with the tech sector

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
From the BBC World Service: After two years of regulatory crackdown, why has there been such a stark and sudden change in tone toward the Chinese tech sector? Plus, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has rebuffed an aid plan from South Korea calling it "the height of absurdity." And, how extra summer sun is great for Sweden's light-time economy.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:30 AM PDT
7:33
2:59 AM PDT
8:03
7:30 AM PDT
1:50
5:17 PM PDT
12:53
4:26 PM PDT
26:35
Jul 7, 2022
30:13
Aug 9, 2022
24:46
When quarterly earnings "miss Wall Street expectations," whose expectations do we mean?
When quarterly earnings "miss Wall Street expectations," whose expectations do we mean?
How store brands went from shamed to chic
How store brands went from shamed to chic
Money and millennials: The cost of living in 2022 vs. 1972
Money and millennials: The cost of living in 2022 vs. 1972
Heat waves perilous for delivery truck drivers
A Warmer World
Heat waves perilous for delivery truck drivers