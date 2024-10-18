Election 2024How We SurviveOffice PoliticsI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
China’s economic growth slows
Oct 18, 2024

China’s economic growth slows

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: China’s GDP grew in the third quarter at the slowest pace since early last year. We dig in.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:48 AM PDT
10:16
3:08 AM PDT
14:50
3:00 AM PDT
25:37
4:55 PM PDT
28:04
2:55 PM PDT
11:23
Oct 17, 2024
32:53
Oct 16, 2024
27:10
What you should know about applying for disaster assistance and unemployment benefits after a hurricane
What you should know about applying for disaster assistance and unemployment benefits after a hurricane
Nationwide IV fluid shortage following Helene leads to postponed surgeries
Nationwide IV fluid shortage following Helene leads to postponed surgeries
Most seniors who are eligible for SNAP aren't getting benefits
Most seniors who are eligible for SNAP aren't getting benefits
Why have mortgage interest rates been rising since the Fed cut rates in September?
Why have mortgage interest rates been rising since the Fed cut rates in September?