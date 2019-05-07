China's answer to Starbucks

From the BBC World Service... It's been almost a year since President Trump pulled the U.S. out of the Iranian nuclear accord. Can a deal with Europe be salvaged? Also, the ambitious Chinese start-up Luckin Coffee that is competing with Starbucks wants to raise as much as $510 million in a stock market flotation. Then, Italy's populist coalition came to power last year amid a promise to spend more and tax less. One of the more eye-catching proposals was a promise to start handing out a “citizens’ income” for the poor. With a low-key version of the scheme up and running, who is actually benefiting? Today's show is sponsored by BitSight Technologies, the United States Postal Service and Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage.