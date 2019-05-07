DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

China's answer to Starbucks

May 07, 2019

From the BBC World Service... It's been almost a year since President Trump pulled the U.S. out of the Iranian nuclear accord. Can a deal with Europe be salvaged? Also, the ambitious Chinese start-up Luckin Coffee that is competing with Starbucks wants to raise as much as $510 million in a stock market flotation. Then, Italy's populist coalition came to power last year amid a promise to spend more and tax less. One of the more eye-catching proposals was a promise to start handing out a “citizens’ income” for the poor. With a low-key version of the scheme up and running, who is actually benefiting?   Today's show is sponsored by BitSight Technologies, the United States Postal Service and Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage

Listen to the episode
Download
Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.