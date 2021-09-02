Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

China warns U.S. envoy John Kerry that strained relations a risk to climate change progress
Sep 2, 2021

China warns U.S. envoy John Kerry that strained relations a risk to climate change progress

From the BBC World Service: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told Mr. Kerry that Beijing won't divorce talks about carbon reduction from other issues such as sanctions and tariffs. Plus, Zambia's commodities, including copper, could be key in global electric vehicle production. And, could recent turmoil threaten Afghanistan's exports of saffron, the world's most expensive spice?

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

