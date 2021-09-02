China warns U.S. envoy John Kerry that strained relations a risk to climate change progress
From the BBC World Service: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told Mr. Kerry that Beijing won't divorce talks about carbon reduction from other issues such as sanctions and tariffs. Plus, Zambia's commodities, including copper, could be key in global electric vehicle production. And, could recent turmoil threaten Afghanistan's exports of saffron, the world's most expensive spice?
