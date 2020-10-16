Economic Anxiety Index®Elections 2020Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesMy Economy

China ramps up tensions with the U.S. over technology, again
Oct 16, 2020

China ramps up tensions with the U.S. over technology, again

Who would actually suffer if lawmakers in Beijing vote for new limits on sensitive technology exports? A post-COVID economy is weighing on voters' minds in New Zealand. A new partnership aims to further reduce Britain's food waste.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
