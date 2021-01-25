Jan 25, 2021
China passes U.S. in the fast lane
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Companies are now betting more on growth in China than growth in the U.S., as is clear from the most recent numbers on foreign direct investment. Plus, negotiations for a new round of federal COVID relief begin. And, the potential for lasting pandemic damage to community colleges with enrollment down and state budgets taking a hit.
Subscribe on
Segments From this episode
China overtakes U.S. as top destination for new foreign direct investment in 2020
Marketplace's Nova Safo has more.
The Biden administration's new pandemic relief aspirations are getting pushback from Republicans
Still, said Julia Coronado, founder and president of MacroPolicy Perspectives, "so far, so good." "It feels like a productive negotiation. They were never going to just sign on to the $1.9 trillion, but both sides are talking and starting to get to specifics." And, we're looking ahead to the official economic growth number for the last quarter of 2020. That's out later this week. " So growth steadily weakened through Q4, so strongest in October, weaker in November, weaker still in December. And and that's that's the motivation for the stimulus package."
Community colleges hit hard by the pandemic
The steep decline in enrollment during the past academic year could affect the budgets of these schools for years to come.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director