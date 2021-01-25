I've always wondered ...DisinformationMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
What have you always wondered about the economy? Tell us
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
China passes U.S. in the fast lane
Jan 25, 2021

China passes U.S. in the fast lane

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Companies are now betting more on growth in China than growth in the U.S., as is clear from the most recent numbers on foreign direct investment. Plus, negotiations for a new round of federal COVID relief begin. And, the potential for lasting pandemic damage to community colleges with enrollment down and state budgets taking a hit.

Segments From this episode

China overtakes U.S. as top destination for new foreign direct investment in 2020

Marketplace's Nova Safo has more.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

The Biden administration's new pandemic relief aspirations are getting pushback from Republicans

Still, said Julia Coronado, founder and president of MacroPolicy Perspectives, "so far, so good." "It feels like a productive negotiation. They were never going to just sign on to the $1.9 trillion, but both sides are talking and starting to get to specifics." And, we're looking ahead to the official economic growth number for the last quarter of 2020. That's out later this week. " So growth steadily weakened through Q4, so strongest in October, weaker in November, weaker still in December. And and that's that's the motivation for the stimulus package."
Listen Now
Share Now on:
COVID-19

Community colleges hit hard by the pandemic

by Erika Beras
Jan 25, 2021
The steep decline in enrollment during the past academic year could affect the budgets of these schools for years to come.
Steep declines in both enrollment numbers and state budgets are hurting community colleges.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Chromakey Dreamcoat Boards of Canada

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Corporations offer to help with vaccine rollout
COVID-19
Corporations offer to help with vaccine rollout
Biden takes a step toward $15 federal minimum wage
Biden takes a step toward $15 federal minimum wage
Biden: Yellen needs a “Hamilton” musical. Dessa: Here you go.
Biden: Yellen needs a “Hamilton” musical. Dessa: Here you go.
Biden orders OSHA to strengthen COVID-19 safety rules
COVID-19
Biden orders OSHA to strengthen COVID-19 safety rules