China ups its retirement age
Sep 13, 2024

China ups its retirement age

STR/AFP via Getty Images
China’s top legislature has approved a plan to raise the retirement age as the country faces an aging workforce and shrinking population.

A controversial retirement age bump

China has a low retirement age for workers. Right now, the retirement age for men is 60, but that will be raised to 63 years old. Some women can retire as early as 50; that will now be pushed to 55 for blue collar jobs in the government sector, while the rest will go from retiring at 55 to 58.
A fuller view of the economic picture

by Nova Safo

Later today, we’re expecting the latest read of consumer sentiment from the University of Michigan. The monthly report will help complete a snapshot of the U.S. economy just before the Federal Reserve meets next week, when it’s widely expected to begin lowering interest rates. Let’s discuss with Diane Swonk, chief economist at the audit, tax and advisory firm KPMG.

A delicious innovation or an abomination?

Heinz has unveiled its first new pasta offering in a over a decade: canned spaghetti carbonara. Featured in a yellow and pink can, the pre-made cuisine has sparked controversy — because not everyone is thrilled about this canned twist on a classic. The BBC’s Aina Aslam.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

