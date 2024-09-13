China ups its retirement age
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
Segments From this episode
A controversial retirement age bump
A fuller view of the economic picture
Later today, we’re expecting the latest read of consumer sentiment from the University of Michigan. The monthly report will help complete a snapshot of the U.S. economy just before the Federal Reserve meets next week, when it’s widely expected to begin lowering interest rates. Let’s discuss with Diane Swonk, chief economist at the audit, tax and advisory firm KPMG.
A delicious innovation or an abomination?
Heinz has unveiled its first new pasta offering in a over a decade: canned spaghetti carbonara. Featured in a yellow and pink can, the pre-made cuisine has sparked controversy — because not everyone is thrilled about this canned twist on a classic. The BBC’s Aina Aslam.