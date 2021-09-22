China to stop building coal power plants abroad

From the BBC World Service: China has announced at the United Nations that it will stop building coal plants overseas. Chinese property group Evergrande says it has agreed to a deal with domestic bondholders, who are due payments of around $36 million. Ahead of the U.N. climate summit in Glasgow, Justin Rowlatt is traveling around the U.K. taking stock of its green potential. Today, he's looking at how composting could be one key to a renewable economy.