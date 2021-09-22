China to stop building coal power plants abroad

Million BazillionI've Always Wondered ...The Big ReturnEcon Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Sep 22, 2021

From the BBC World Service: China has announced at the United Nations that it will stop building coal plants overseas. Chinese property group Evergrande says it has agreed to a deal with domestic bondholders, who are due payments of around $36 million. Ahead of the U.N. climate summit in Glasgow, Justin Rowlatt is traveling around the U.K. taking stock of its green potential. Today, he's looking at how composting could be one key to a renewable economy.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

