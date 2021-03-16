The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

China’s tech giants face tougher regulation at home
Mar 16, 2021

China's tech giants face tougher regulation at home

China's tech giants are under increased pressure from regulators in the country who are worried about their growing influence. Also, Facebook agrees to pay Rupert Murdoch's News Corp for links to news in Australia. And, we look at the value of a school meal, and not just to the children who receive them.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
