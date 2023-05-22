China strikes back with its own chip ban
From the BBC World Service: Microchips power everything from cars to smartphones, and they're now at the center of a global power struggle. The U.S. has been restricting China's access to high-end chips in recent months, all in the name of national security. Now China has hit back, banning some of the chips made by U.S. firm Micron. We look at the method behind the move. Plus, there's been an election in Greece where the economy was a key issue. So how is the country faring years after the debt crisis? And, we hear from pop star Jason Derulo on the investments he's made away from music.
