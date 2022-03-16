Invest in the non-profit journalism that you rely on.
China stocks rebound while Russia, Ukraine continue imprinting on markets
Stock prices in China bounced back after a sudden collapse earlier in the week. Marketplace's China correspondent Jennifer Pak drops in for more detail. As crude oil prices have dropped and the Russia-Ukraine conflict continues, the markets appear to be having a bit of a moment, as Susan Schmidt helps explain to us. The Federal Reserve nominee pool just got shorter as Sarah Bloom Raskin bows out of the running.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer