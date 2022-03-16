Russia-Ukraine WarCrypto and the EnvironmentQuitting TimeI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

China stocks rebound while Russia, Ukraine continue imprinting on markets
Mar 16, 2022

China stocks rebound while Russia, Ukraine continue imprinting on markets

Stock prices in China bounced back after a sudden collapse earlier in the week. Marketplace's China correspondent Jennifer Pak drops in for more detail. As crude oil prices have dropped and the Russia-Ukraine conflict continues, the markets appear to be having a bit of a moment, as Susan Schmidt helps explain to us. The Federal Reserve nominee pool just got shorter as Sarah Bloom Raskin bows out of the running. 

