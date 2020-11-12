Nov 12, 2020
China is about to sign the world’s largest trade deal
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Fifteen Southeast Asian countries are meeting in Vietnam to agree to a partnership that aims to lower tariffs. Plus, how might a Biden administration approach Africa, which is home to some of the fastest-growing economies in the world?
Subscribe on
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director