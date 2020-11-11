Nov 11, 2020
What do new rules from China mean for the Big Tech behind Singles’ Day?
Deep discounts usually mean billions in spending on one of the most important online shopping days for internet giant Alibaba. Plus, once a COVID-19 vaccine is approved, what's needed for a mass immunization rollout?
Hard decisions loom in prioritizing who gets COVID-19 vaccine first
"There will be consequences, always, from these choices," says former WHO chair David Salisbury. "But we try to make them with the best interests of the most people at heart."
