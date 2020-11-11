Elections 2020Economic Anxiety Index®Business of VotingMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track Vaccines

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
What do new rules from China mean for the Big Tech behind Singles’ Day?
Nov 11, 2020

What do new rules from China mean for the Big Tech behind Singles’ Day?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Deep discounts usually mean billions in spending on one of the most important online shopping days for internet giant Alibaba. Plus, once a COVID-19 vaccine is approved, what's needed for a mass immunization rollout?

Segments From this episode

Fast-Track Vaccines

Hard decisions loom in prioritizing who gets COVID-19 vaccine first

by Victoria Craig
Nov 11, 2020
"There will be consequences, always, from these choices," says former WHO chair David Salisbury. "But we try to make them with the best interests of the most people at heart."
"The real big challenge for COVID vaccination is that we're talking not just about people at risk, but we're talking about everybody," says David Salisbury, former chair of the World Health Organization's Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization.
Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Vaccine experts see hurdles in fighting efficacy, safety misinformation
Fast-Track Vaccines
Vaccine experts see hurdles in fighting efficacy, safety misinformation
Nearly two job seekers for every job: What it's like to look for work now
Unemployment 2020
Nearly two job seekers for every job: What it's like to look for work now
Supreme Court once again weighs future of Obamacare
Supreme Court once again weighs future of Obamacare
A primer on Joe Biden’s fiscal and economic policies
Elections 2020
A primer on Joe Biden’s fiscal and economic policies