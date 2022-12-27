China scraps quarantines for all international visitors
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
From the BBC World Service: China will effectively re-open on Jan. 8 after three years of closed borders – but the country's economy has taken a battering, with nearly one in five young people out of work. The E.U. rolls out its "single charger" law, which means all electronics manufacturers will have to use a standard USB port charger. Plus, we begin our week-long series on cryptocurrencies, starting off by talking to the investors themselves.
Correction
From the BBC World Service: After three years of closed borders, on the 8th of January, China will effectively re-open but the country’s economy has taken a battering, with nearly one in five young people out of work. The EU rolls out its Single Charger Law, which means all electronics manufacturers will have to use a standard USB port charger. Plus we begin our week-long series on cryptocurrencies, starting off by talking to the investors themselves.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Katie Barnfield Producer, BBC
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC