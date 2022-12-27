How We SurviveThe Transistor at 75My EconomyI've Always Wondered ...This Is Uncomfortable

China scraps quarantines for all international visitors
Dec 27, 2022

China scraps quarantines for all international visitors

From the BBC World Service: China will effectively re-open on Jan. 8 after three years of closed borders – but the country's economy has taken a battering, with nearly one in five young people out of work. The E.U. rolls out its "single charger" law, which means all electronics manufacturers will have to use a standard USB port charger. Plus, we begin our week-long series on cryptocurrencies, starting off by talking to the investors themselves.

