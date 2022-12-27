China scraps quarantines for all international visitors

Correction

From the BBC World Service: After three years of closed borders, on the 8th of January, China will effectively re-open but the country’s economy has taken a battering, with nearly one in five young people out of work. The EU rolls out its Single Charger Law, which means all electronics manufacturers will have to use a standard USB port charger. Plus we begin our week-long series on cryptocurrencies, starting off by talking to the investors themselves.