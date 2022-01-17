Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Run into more customer service bots lately? Let Marketplace Tech know. More info
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
China says its economy has faced a triple whammy of pandemic pressures
Jan 17, 2022

China says its economy has faced a triple whammy of pandemic pressures

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
From the BBC World Service: While the Chinese economy grew more than 8% last year, it has seen a drop-off in demand, supply-chain issues and weakening economic expectations. Plus, the Credit Suisse chairman has resigned amid reports he twice broke COVID-19 quarantine rules. And, Paris is cleaning up its river water quality ahead of the 2024 Olympics.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:33 AM PST
7:46
3:00 AM PST
4:20
Jan 14, 2022
1:50
Jan 14, 2022
20:11
Jan 14, 2022
26:24
Dec 16, 2021
32:25
Aug 10, 2021
23:59
Families begin the new year without child tax credit payments
Families begin the new year without child tax credit payments
What is the price of a COVID-19 test now?
COVID-19
What is the price of a COVID-19 test now?
Consumer sentiment takes another hit in December
Consumer sentiment takes another hit in December
Run into more customer service bots lately? Share your experience with Marketplace Tech.
Run into more customer service bots lately? Share your experience with Marketplace Tech.