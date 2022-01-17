China says its economy has faced a triple whammy of pandemic pressures
From the BBC World Service: While the Chinese economy grew more than 8% last year, it has seen a drop-off in demand, supply-chain issues and weakening economic expectations. Plus, the Credit Suisse chairman has resigned amid reports he twice broke COVID-19 quarantine rules. And, Paris is cleaning up its river water quality ahead of the 2024 Olympics.
