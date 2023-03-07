A Year of WarRace and EconomyTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

China rebukes US over ‘containment’
Mar 7, 2023

China rebukes US over ‘containment’

(Photo by Feng Li/Getty Images)
From the BBC World Service: China’s leader Xi Jinping has rebuked the US, blaming it for trying to "contain, “encircle” and “suppress” his country. Richard McGregor, a Senior Fellow for East Asia at the Lowy Institute in Sydney speaks to us about the latest developments. Plus, France endures its biggest day of strikes over the retirement age, and we hear about the laws the British government is trying to pass to stem the flow of migrants crossing the English channel.

