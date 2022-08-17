The ScoreEconomic PulseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

China rations electricity due to drought and extreme heat
Aug 17, 2022

From the BBC World Service: Residential areas in China's southwestern Sichuan province have been told to limit the amount of electricity they're using. Plus, Cuba will allow foreign investment in local wholesale and retail trade for the first time since the 1959 Communist revolution. And, what price pressures mean for families and businesses in Peru and Nigeria.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant

