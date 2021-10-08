How We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...The Big ReturnEcon Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

China ramps up coal production to stave off energy crisis
Oct 8, 2021

From the BBC World Service: Just weeks after President Xi Jinping said China won't invest in coal plants overseas, the government is asking domestic coal miners to boost production to alleviate power shortages. Plus, the U.K. will accept vaccine certificates from another 37 countries as Britain continues to ease its COVID-19 travel restrictions. And, the dating app which matches people by examining their music listening habits.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

