China’s president addresses concerns about the Belt and Road project

April 26, 2019

From the BBC World Service… There’s been growing worry about China’s rising influence as it expands it international trade project. At the Belt and Road conference in Beijing today, China’s president tried to quell those concerns. Then, over the weekend, Spanish voters will head to the polls in the fourth general elections in the last three years. The next leader will have to content with a range of issues including an uneven economic recovery, Catalonia separatism and foreign-policy changes. Plus, we take a look a what draws visitors to the island of Sri Lanka and how business, which depends largely on tourism, is dealing with the aftermath of the Easter Sunday bombings. Today's show is sponsored by WellFrame,  the University of Florida Warrington College of Business and Brother Printers.

