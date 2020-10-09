Oct 9, 2020
It’s been five years since China abandoned its one-child rule
And there still aren't enough people in the country to sustain the economy. Plus, the Nobel Peace Prize goes to the World Food Programme. And, with winter coming, restaurants may have to rethink outdoor dining.
United Nations World Food Programme wins the Nobel Peace Prize
The BBC's Caroline Hawley reports.
Restaurants in colder areas face new challenges in outdoor dining as winter approaches
Outdoor dining has been a lifeline for many restaurants during the pandemic. But now? Some may need to rethink how to keep patrons and food warm.
Cost of child rearing in China hinders baby boom
Besides the high costs of raising children, the cost of living is often cited as one of the key deterrents for young parents.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director