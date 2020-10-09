Elections 2020Race and EconomyMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesMy Economy

It’s been five years since China abandoned its one-child rule
Oct 9, 2020

It’s been five years since China abandoned its one-child rule

And there still aren't enough people in the country to sustain the economy. Plus, the Nobel Peace Prize goes to the World Food Programme. And, with winter coming, restaurants may have to rethink outdoor dining.

Segments From this episode

United Nations World Food Programme wins the Nobel Peace Prize

The BBC's Caroline Hawley reports.
Restaurants in colder areas face new challenges in outdoor dining as winter approaches

by Andy Uhler
Oct 9, 2020
Outdoor dining has been a lifeline for many restaurants during the pandemic. But now? Some may need to rethink how to keep patrons and food warm.
Those in colder areas will either have to find a heating solution or could be forced to shut down.
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
Cost of child rearing in China hinders baby boom

by Jennifer Pak
Oct 9, 2020
Besides the high costs of raising children, the cost of living is often cited as one of the key deterrents for young parents.
Fang Zixian and his abundance of toys — the first generation in his family to have such items.
Charles Zhang/Marketplace
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
