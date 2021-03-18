Mar 18, 2021
China-North America relations back in spotlight
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Two Canadians charged with spying in China are set to go on trial there in the next few days. The detention of Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig came shortly after Canada detained Meng Wanzhou, a senior executive at Chinese tech giant Huawei, on a U.S. warrant. The trial puts China's tense relationships with the U.S. and Canada back in the spotlight. Also, vaccine rollout issues in Germany. And, warnings about global trade's post-pandemic recovery.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
DOUBLE your gift:
support our kids’ podcast with a special match