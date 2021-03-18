The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

Mar 18, 2021

China-North America relations back in spotlight

Two Canadians charged with spying in China are set to go on trial there in the next few days. The detention of Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig came shortly after Canada detained Meng Wanzhou, a senior executive at Chinese tech giant Huawei, on a U.S. warrant. The trial puts China's tense relationships with the U.S. and Canada back in the spotlight. Also, vaccine rollout issues in Germany. And, warnings about global trade's post-pandemic recovery.

