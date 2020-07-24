Jul 24, 2020
How China’s national security law is trickling into everyday life
The law concerning Hong Kong appears to be affecting financial companies, who are self-censoring. Plus, a bid from Airbus to settle to a 16-year dispute between the U.S. and EU over aircraft manufacturing. And, how the pandemic is hitting HBCUs.
Airbus says it has reached an agreement with some European governments that could help resolve a dispute between the U.S. and EU over plane manufacturing
The BBC's Andrew Walker has more.
The financial sector in Hong Kong is worried about China's new national security law
Marketplace China correspondent Jennifer Pak has the details.
Historically Black colleges and universities face new financial hurdles
The pandemic has reduced HBCUs' enrollment, affecting tuition revenue. Even before this year, many struggled financially.
