How China’s national security law is trickling into everyday life
Jul 24, 2020

The law concerning Hong Kong appears to be affecting financial companies, who are self-censoring. Plus, a bid from Airbus to settle to a 16-year dispute between the U.S. and EU over aircraft manufacturing. And, how the pandemic is hitting HBCUs.

Airbus says it has reached an agreement with some European governments that could help resolve a dispute between the U.S. and EU over plane manufacturing

The BBC's Andrew Walker has more.
The financial sector in Hong Kong is worried about China's new national security law

Marketplace China correspondent Jennifer Pak has the details.
COVID-19

Historically Black colleges and universities face new financial hurdles

by Kristin Schwab
Jul 24, 2020
The pandemic has reduced HBCUs' enrollment, affecting tuition revenue. Even before this year, many struggled financially.
Pictured: Graduates of Bowie State University, an HBCU in Maryland, attended ceremonies with messages on their mortarboard hats in 2013.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
