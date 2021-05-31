Back to BusinessThis Is UncomfortableI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
China looks to boost population growth, but couples say they just don’t want big families
May 31, 2021

China looks to boost population growth, but couples say they just don’t want big families

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
From the BBC World Service: China said it is now allowing families to have up to three children in order to try to boost slowing population growth. But will relaxed rules have the intended outcome? Plus, Taiwan looks to local COVID-19 vaccine production to speed up immunization. And, we look at the problems caused by improper battery recycling.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Can highway billboard signs change driver behavior?
I've always wondered ...
Can highway billboard signs change driver behavior?
Consumer spending rose last month. Will it hold through the summer?
Consumer spending rose last month. Will it hold through the summer?

Thank you to our Investors!
Your generous support makes our work possible.

How effective are employer vaccine mandates?
Fast-Track Vaccines
How effective are employer vaccine mandates?