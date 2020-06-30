Jun 30, 2020
China passes controversial Hong Kong security law
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
China has passed a security law giving it new powers over Hong Kong. Delhi becomes India's biggest COVID-19 hot spot. Shell warns that it'll take a charge of up to $22 billion this quarter.
Subscribe on
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
It’s the last day to double your impact!
Donate NOW to get in on a $-for-$ match from the Kendeda Fund.