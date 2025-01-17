Los Angeles WildfiresShelf LifeTrump's Second TermI've Always Wondered ...

China hits growth target, but consumers hold back
Jan 17, 2025

China hits growth target, but consumers hold back

From the BBC World Service: China’s economy grew by 5% last year, beating expectations. But economic difficulties remain.

Harkening back to an older form of news and storytelling

Centuries ago, when most people couldn’t read, how did communities stay informed? In some parts of Italy, they turned to traveling troubadours — story-singers who turned the latest news into stories performed in town square. And some still exist. The BBC’s Adriana Urbano reports.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

