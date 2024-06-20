Jobs IRLDecoding Democracy"Crip Camp"I've Always Wondered ...

China goes tit for tat on tariffs
Jun 20, 2024

Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: Chinese carmakers are urging Beijing to slap import taxes on some European cars, after the European Union's confirmation of tariffs on EV imports from China.

