Apr 16, 2021
The light at the end of the tunnel … in numbers
Those numbers: An 18.3% jump in GDP for China in the first quarter and U.S. stock market highs yesterday. They reflect an optimistic economic outlook going forward. Plus, a new Brookings Institution report on the "staggering" lack of diversity among the directors of the 12 regional Federal Reserve banks. And, continuing to gauge what's ahead for the U.S. economy in terms of inflation.
Segments From this episode
China reports 18.3% GDP growth between January and March
The BBC's Robin Brant in Shanghai reports.
Brookings report finds "staggering" lack of diversity among directors of Federal Reserve regional banks
Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer has more.
How will inflation move in post-COVID recovery?
Will we see prices rising into 2022? And would larger-than-expected spikes in inflation be noticeable to consumers?
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director