The light at the end of the tunnel … in numbers
Apr 16, 2021

The light at the end of the tunnel … in numbers

Those numbers: An 18.3% jump in GDP for China in the first quarter and U.S. stock market highs yesterday. They reflect an optimistic economic outlook going forward. Plus, a new Brookings Institution report on the "staggering" lack of diversity among the directors of the 12 regional Federal Reserve banks. And, continuing to gauge what's ahead for the U.S. economy in terms of inflation.

China reports 18.3% GDP growth between January and March

The BBC's Robin Brant in Shanghai reports.
Brookings report finds "staggering" lack of diversity among directors of Federal Reserve regional banks

Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer has more.
COVID-19

How will inflation move in post-COVID recovery?

by Sabri Ben-Achour and Daniel Shin
Apr 16, 2021
Will we see prices rising into 2022? And would larger-than-expected spikes in inflation be noticeable to consumers?
"The overall pattern of inflation, many things will not be noticeably more expensive," says Joseph Gagnon, senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics.
