Apr 16, 2021
China’s 18.3% jump in GDP is impressive, but skewed
From the BBC World Service: Economists say it's difficult to compare the start of this year with the period between January and March 2020, because activity plunged when the pandemic started. Also, the boss of Europe’s biggest travel group TUI says vaccine passports and more testing will help save vacation season. And, why drone racing is a big money generator.
