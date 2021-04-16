The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
What have you always wondered about the economy? Tell us
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
China’s 18.3% jump in GDP is impressive, but skewed
Apr 16, 2021

China’s 18.3% jump in GDP is impressive, but skewed

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
From the BBC World Service: Economists say it's difficult to compare the start of this year with the period between January and March 2020, because activity plunged when the pandemic started. Also, the boss of Europe’s biggest travel group TUI says vaccine passports and more testing will help save vacation season. And, why drone racing is a big money generator.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
A big number that poses big ethical questions
I've always wondered ...
A big number that poses big ethical questions
Companies keep assessing SolarWinds hack as U.S. sanctions Russia
Companies keep assessing SolarWinds hack as U.S. sanctions Russia
New data points to strengthening economic recovery this year
New data points to strengthening economic recovery this year
How to achieve vaccination equity? In Philly, the answer is walk-in clinics
How to achieve vaccination equity? In Philly, the answer is walk-in clinics