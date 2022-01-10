Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

China education crackdown sees private-tutoring firm sack 60,000 employees
Jan 10, 2022

China education crackdown sees private-tutoring firm sack 60,000 employees

From the BBC World Service: That's more than half of all employees at New Oriental, one of China's biggest private-tutoring companies. It comes after Beijing implemented stricter rules on private education sector last summer as it tightens regulation in various industries. Plus, the Philippines is the latest Asian country to appeal to Indonesia to lift its ban on coal exports. And, people in rural Spain are campaigning for more investment and better infrastructure.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

